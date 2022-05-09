Ohio man sentenced for breaking into fire department, other public agency buildings

.

NEW CASTLE — An Ohio man has pled guilty to breaking into the New Castle Fire Department and attempting to break into two other public agency buildings.

Krishna James, 38, of Hubbard, pled guilty to two felony counts each of burglary and criminal trespassing, four summary counts of criminal trespassing and two summary counts of prohibited firearms discharges.

He was sentenced to participate in the Lawrence County Drug Treatment Court.

According to the New Castle Police Department, at approximately 7:15 a.m. Jan. 1, James walked into the fire department and was seen on video picking up an ax and striking the door inside the department.

A fire department member inside said James was communicating about a “siege,” and that James was armed with a handgun in a holster.

Later, at 8:08 a.m., police were notified that James entered the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership building after firing several shots into the alarm system, and later attempted to enter the McGonigle Ambulance Service building.

At 10:06 a.m., police found James inside a vehicle outside the Oak Leaf Gardens apartment complex.

After exiting the vehicle but refusing to comply with commands, James was shot twice with 40mm less-lethal sponge rounds and was taken into custody. A loaded 9mm Taurus handgun was recovered.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Beaver County Times and Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: Ohio man sentenced for breaking into New Castle Fire Department