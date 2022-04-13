Handcuffs

BEAVER − An Ohio man, Sean Christopher Watkins, 45, of East Liverpool, is charged with theft for reportedly defrauding the South Side Little Rams organization.

Police have charged Watkins for taking pictures for the organization, in summer 2021, being paid $5,451, but failing to deliver the final product as promised.

After being delayed three times, a preliminary hearing was scheduled Monday for Watkins at the Beaver County Courthouse.

However, Watkins failed to show up to the hearing, leading to the charge being held for court, and a bench warrant issued.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Ohio man charged with defrauding South Side Little Rams football