Ohio man charged by Erie police with kidnapping woman, boy waives assault count under deal

An Ohio man accused by Erie police of holding a woman and a 6-year-old boy against their will and beating the woman repeatedly over several days in October 2021 has agreed to plead guilty to an aggravated assault charge and could face several years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Matthew A. Pavilisin, 35, of Conneaut, waived a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault to court at his preliminary hearing on Wednesday under an agreement in which he is expected to plead guilty to the charge at a later date. Prosecutors withdrew counts of kidnapping and kidnapping of a minor, along with counts of terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering, under the agreement.

As part of the agreement, prosecutors will recommend that Pavlisin receive an aggravated range sentence of three to six years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he is ultimately sentenced after entering the guilty plea, Erie County Assistant District Attorney Emily Downing said.

She said the victim in the case is happy with the resolution.

Pavlisin remained in the Erie County Prison Thursday.

Pavlisin was jailed Feb. 16 on charges that Erie police filed against him on Oct. 14, 2021. Detectives in Pavlisin's criminal complaint accused him of holding a woman and a 6-year-old boy against their will for several days after the group left a residence in Ohio. The woman told police that Pavlisin beat her repeatedly and threatened to kill her as they drove around parts of New York and Pennsylvania.

The woman said the group eventually ended up in Erie, where she said Pavlisin crashed the car and threatened to burn it with the woman and the child inside, according to information in the criminal complaint.

Erie police found the woman and the child when officers were sent on the early morning of Oct. 13, 2021, to investigate a disturbance call on Arlington Road. Investigators said the woman had substantial bruising to her face, arms, midsection and legs, injuries to her legs and two black eyes.

Police did not reveal in Pavlisin's criminal complaint his relationship with the woman and the child.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Kidnapping charges withdrawn against Ohio man in Erie assault case