Ohio man charged after high-speed pursuit in Crawford County

Nov. 24—A 37-year-old man faces charges for allegedly leading state police on a Saturday evening chase that reached speeds up to 115 mph and went on for nearly 25 miles before ending at the intersection of French Creek Parkway and Mercer Street.

Michael Keith Smith of Windsor, Ohio, was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols in Titusville for his alleged role as the driver in the chase.

The chase began at about 7:50 p.m. when state troopers from the Corry station attempted a traffic stop of a 2009 Audi A6 headed west on Route 77 near the intersection with Centerville Road, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report. The vehicle was allegedly traveling at 78 mph in a 55-mph zone when it passed two parked state trooper vehicles, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case, and also had no license plate.

When the vehicle ignored police attempts to stop it, officers pursued the vehicle from Route 77 to Route 408 and from there eventually on to Gravel Run Road, police reported. As multiple police vehicles from both the Corry and Meadville stations became involved, the chase continued with the Audi heading south on Route 86 into the city of Meadville.

The chase ended when state troopers implemented a precision immobilization technique on the vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

Smith faces a felony charge of fleeing an officer, two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He also faces five summary traffic charges.

A 31-year-old Orwell, Ohio, woman who was a passenger was also arrested following the chase, according to the police press release. No charges against the woman were evident among online court records Tuesday.

Smith remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled before Nicols on Dec. 6.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.