Ohio man charged with murder after 3 young sons found shot and surviving daughter fled home screaming her father was 'killing everyone'

An Ohio man has been charged with murder after his three young sons were shot and a young girl was seen running in the street screaming her father “was killing everyone,” authorities say.

Chad Doerman, 32, has been charged with three counts of aggravated murder after deputies found him at the scene of the triple homicide Thursday, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Dispatch had received two alarming calls Thursday just after 4 p.m.: One from a woman yelling “her babies had been shot” and another from a person driving who reported seeing a girl running down the road “stating that ‘her father was killing everyone,’” the release said.

When deputies responded to a home in the 1900 block of Laurel Lindale Road in Monroe Township, about 17 miles north of Dayton, they found Doerman sitting on a step outside the home.

Three young brothers, aged three, four and seven, were found shot and unresponsive in the home’s yard, authorities said.

Paramedics performed life saving measures, but the boys died at the scene.

The mother of the boys, 34, was also shot in the hand. She was found outside of the home and was transported to University Hospital in Cincinnati for the non-life-threatening injury.

Clermont County Sheriff Robert Leahy broke the news of her sons' deaths to her at the hospital, the release said.

Doerman was detained at the home “without incident” and was interviewed by detectives. He was transported to Clermont County Jail and is being held without bond.

Authorities said there were no signs of forced entry in the home and the sheriff’s office wasn’t searching for another suspects.

It's not clear what precipitated the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Doerman has an arrangement Friday morning. It's not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

The New Richmond School District Superintendent shared a statement on social media Thursday writing: “Our hearts are once again broken tonight as we yet again ask the community to life up those affected by this horrific incident.”

The district said grief counselors would be available at Monroe Elementary School.

