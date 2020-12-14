Ohio man charged with murder of missing 3-year-old’s mother

Nyteisha Lattimore, 29, was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, and her son Nylo remains a missing person.

Police officers in Cincinnati have arrested a man in the murder of Nyteisha Lattimore as they continue the search for her 3-year-old son.

According to a statement released on Facebook by Chief Eliot K. Isaac, the 29-year-old woman was found deceased by Central Business Section officers early in the morning on December 12. Later that night, law enforcement arrested 20-year-old Desean Brown for her death. Her son Nylo Lattimore was reported missing the same day. A news release stated the child was last seen on December 4.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported the city’s violent crime surged in 2020, setting a record as the deadliest year on record for Cincinnati, with 90 homicides. According to the outlet, Brown is charged with murder. Lattimore was stabbed multiple times and died from her wounds.

“My sister was a sweet and quiet girl,” Lattimore’s sister Monique Ross said to the Enquirer. “Our hearts are broken. (We) hope they find Nylo safe, so we can bring him home.”

According to the news outlet, the family has issued a public call, using the hashtag #FindNylo also used by community members and citizens to help locate the missing toddler.

An affidavit confirmed the romantic relationship between Brown and Lattimore according to ABC 9 WCPO. According to the report, a stroller belonging to the young woman was found near the bridge where her body was found and later identified by family members. No other evidence of Nylo has been recovered.

The outlet reported Lattimore was looking forward to the upcoming holiday season and celebrating with her son, and the completion of a job interview with potential.

“I want my son to have a good Christmas,” she wrote in a Facebook post, WCPO found. “It’s about the Kids and I want my son to be happy for Christmas.”

According to the news report, Cincinnati police and a dive team are currently searching Nylo and more evidence near the Purple People Bridge. The Cincinnati Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information to call 513-765-1212.

