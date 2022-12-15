Ohio man charged with rape

Dec. 15—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday against a Columbus man accused of raping a mentally incapacitated person.

Tom R. Clifford Jr., 43, was charged by the grand jury with second-degree rape and a class B sex crime. Clifford was charged by way of direct indictment, meaning his case did not go through district court prior to being heard by the grand jury.

If convicted, Clifford could face up to 30 years in prison for his charges.

Per the indictment, the abuse of the mentally incapacitated victim occurred between September and December.

The case was investigated by the Ashland Police Department.

