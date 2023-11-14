Ohio man charged with rape in Wayne County

RICHMOND, Ind. — An Ohio man has been charged with rape in Wayne County.

The charge — a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison — was filed Nov. 3 in Wayne Circuit Court against Lars Steven Nelson, 21, of Greenville.

Nelson, arrested on Nov. 9, continued to be held in the Wayne County jail on Tuesday under a $25,000 bond.

Court documents that specify the allegations against him remained sealed on Tuesday. Computerized court records indicate the sexual assault is reported to have taken place on Oct. 31.

An initial hearing in the case is set for Wednesday.

In other court news:

Sexual battery: A Greenwood man who worked at a Wayne County truck stop is accused of fondling a female customer.

Sharan Sandhu, 23, is charged in Wayne Superior Court 1 with sexual battery, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

A woman told Wayne County sheriff's deputies when she and her juvenile daughter stopped at the Sinclair truck stop, at 1534 N. Ind. 1 in Cambridge City, on July 29, a clerk — later identified as Sandhu — "gave her weird vibes, made her wait around and stared at her."

She said Sandhu later approached her outside the business, asked if she was married, and dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him.

The woman said Sandhu repeatedly asked her to kiss him, and then fondled her.

Questioned later by a deputy, Sandhu maintained he had only hugged his accuser, and said if he had offended the woman, he wanted to apologize,

The felony charge was filed against Sandu on Nov. 6.

