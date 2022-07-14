Ohio Man Charged In Raping 10-Year-Old Girl Who Traveled To Indiana For An Abortion

A Columbus man has been charged with impregnating a 10-year-old girl, who recently had to travel to Indiana after the overturning of Roe v. Wade prohibited abortion within the state of Ohio.

NEW: Per ICE source, Gerson Fuentes, the man charged with raping & impregnating a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, is a Guatemalan national in the U.S. illegally & ICE has placed a detainer on him with local law enforcement. The victim later traveled to Indiana for an abortion. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/NWftShZejw — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 13, 2022

Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arrested on Tuesday after admitting to police that he raped the child on at least two occasions.

According to IndyStar, Fuentes is currently being held on a $2 million bond.

Columbus police were informed of the 10-year-old’s pregnancy by a referral from Franklin County Children’s Services which was made by her mother on June 22.

On June 30, Indianapolis-based Dr. Caitlin Bernard performed a medical abortion on the 10-year-old.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Det. Jeffrey Huhn testified Wednesday morning at Fuentes’ arraignment.

Huhn said that DNA from the clinic in Indianapolis is currently being tested against a saliva sample from Fuentes.

Huhn also testified that the 10-year-old told police that Fuentes was responsible for her pregnancy.

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Dan Meyer said that the girl had recently turned 10, so she was likely impregnated at the age of 9.

Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Cynthia Ebner said that Fuente’s high $2 million bond was “necessary” due to Fuentes being a “possible flight risk.” In addition to prioritizing the safety of the 10-year-old child.

During the hearing, Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Meyer requested that Fuentes be held without bond.

The prosecutor noted that Fuentes is “not believed to be in the country legally” and added that there are also “questions about his identity.”

Clark Torbett, an attorney for the Franklin County’s Public Defender Office, said that it was “unconstitutional” to hold Fuentes without bond, especially since DNA confirmation is still pending.

He added that Fuentes has been a resident of Columbus for the last seven years, and works a steady job at a café.

If convicted, Fuentes could face a life sentence in prison.