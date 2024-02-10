Ohio man charged for sending pornographic images to Logansport juvenile

Feb. 9—An Ohio man was taken into custody after Logansport Police Department detectives were made aware that he was exchanging pornographic images with a Logansport juvenile female. This discovery was made in December 2023, according to a press release.

Kegan Flowers, 24, of Norwalk, Ohio, exchanged images over Snapchat. An address was found and confirmed for Flowers and an arrest warrant was issued for Child Solicitation, Vicarious Sexual Gratification and Possession of Child Pornography on Feb. 7.

Detectives with LPD traveled to Norwalk on Feb. 8, and with assistance from local law enforcement, Flowers was taken into custody at his residence without incident. A search warrant was executed on the residence to collect further evidence, the press release says.

The investigation is still ongoing with the possibility of additional charges. The Logansport Police Department has been assisted in the investigation by the Cass County Prosecutor's Office, Heron County Sheriff's Department, Norwalk Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.