Ohio man considering plea in suspected meth dealing case

HILLSDALE — An Ohio man suspected of dealing methamphetamine is considering a plea offer to resolve his case in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court of Hillsdale County.

Pernell Franklin Hyde, 41, of Montpelier, Ohio, was arrested July 25 by the Hillsdale City Police Department on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon.

Hyde waived his rights to a preliminary examination that had been scheduled in the 2B District Court Aug. 9 and instead asked that his case be bound over to circuit court in anticipation of a plea deal offered by the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Monday, Aug. 22, Hyde appeared in circuit court for a criminal pretrial conference via video teleconference, and his attorney, Elias Muawad, asked for a two-week adjournment to continue discussions with the prosecutor’s office regarding a possible plea bargain.

Judge Sara Lisznyai granted Muawad’s request and a continued pretrial conference has been tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 18.

Details of the possible plea deal were not disclosed in open court Aug. 22.

Hyde posted 10% of a $30,000 bond for his pretrial release from jail and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted as charged.

