Ohio man convicted in Jan. 6 attack to Select Committee: 'I lost my job ... sold my house'

Stephen Ayres, 39, Trumbull County, testifies Tuesday during a public hearing before the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Stephen Michael Ayers was angry, and the Ohio man said he felt "like I needed to be there" when he and other attackers stormed the U.S. Capitol during the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021.

The 39-year-old resident of Trumbull County, in northeast Ohio, also said he was "pretty hardcore into the social media," following then-President Donald Trump on Twitter, Facebook and other sites, where he had gotten caught up in Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

When Trump urged his followers on social media to come to the "Stop the Steal Rally" on that January day Washington, Ayres testified Tuesday before the House Select Committee investigating the attack, he was ready.

"I was hanging on every word he was saying," Ayres said.

He pleaded guilty in June to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol amid the riots. During his testimony on Tuesday in Washington, he was held up as an example of an average working American who came to believe the lie that Trump had won the election and that the outcome was rigged.

Ayers testified that he was "a family man and a working man" who was a supervisor at a cabinet company where he had been working for nearly 20 years.

"Family is my life," Ayres testified with his wife sitting behind him. He added that he enjoyed camping, basketball and playing games with his son.

His testimony was part of an explosive day of hearings on Tuesday, in which Trump, witnesses said, fought objections during a heated, “unhinged” dispute with his White House lawyers over a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines in a last-ditch effort to salvage his presidency.

"What they were proposing, I thought, was nuts," testified another official, Eric Herschmann.

In another disclosure, raising the question of witness tampering, Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel’s vice-chair, said Trump had tried to contact a person who was talking to the committee about potential testimony.

The committee's next hearing is scheduled for 8 p.m. July 21. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the committee chairman, said the primetime hearing and eighth hearing since they began on June 9, would be “the last one — at this point.”

Cheney said the panel will present a minute-by-minute account of what occurred on Jan. 6.

“You will hear that Donald Trump never picked up the phone that day to order his administration to help. This is not ambiguous," Cheney said. "He did not call the military. His secretary of defense received no order. He did not call his attorney general. He did not talk to the Department of Homeland Security."

Ayres, meanwhile, told the committee on Tuesday that he had some friends who were going to the rally in Washington and that he "hopped on right at the end" to join them.

What Ayres didn't say in his testimony — and wasn't asked about during questioning by committee members — was that he posted a warning on social media several days before that there would be a civil war if Trump was removed as president, according to court records in his criminal case.

On Jan. 2, 2021, Ayres also posted to his Facebook page Trump's Dec. 19, 2020 tweet urging his followers to come to the rally scheduled four days later in Washington. Ayres called on others to join in and be part of "history."

"When your grandchildren ask, 'Where were you when (the rally) happened,' what's your answer going to be?" he wrote.

Trump tweeted his call for supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6, when Congress would be tallying the Electoral College results. “Be there. Will be wild,” Trump wrote.

Ayres testified at the hearing that he and his friends originally intended to just attend the rally. But they decided to go to the Capitol, he testified, because, "The president got everybody riled up (during his speech there) and told everybody to head (to the Capitol)."

Ayres said he and others believed from his speech that Trump intended to go to the Capitol with them.

Ayres was asked during his testimony how he felt marching to the Capitol, and whether he thought by marching there the election would be overturned.

"I'm angry," Ayres testified about his mood at that time. He testified that his main hope as he marched with his friends and others on the Capital was "that Vice President Pence was not going to certify the election."

Ayers also was asked whether he felt the far-right militia groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys were on his side, and whether he had any reservations marching on the Capitol with them.

"I was probably following them online myself," Ayers testified. "I felt like, 'Hey, you know, they're on our team.' I didn't have a problem with it. I thought it was a good thing."

Court records and photos indicate Ayres entered the Capitol through a door on the Senate wing wearing a "CNN Fake News" face mask and a backpack. He was in the buildingf for about 10 minutes, records state.

Ayres testified that after Trump put out a video Tweet at 4:17 p.m. that day, telling his followers to leave the Capitol, he and his friends left.

The committee questioned Ayers about what has happened to his life since.

Ayres pleaded guilty on June 8 to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and is scheduled to be sentenced in September. It was a member of Ayres' family who ultimately turned him in to federal investigators, according to court records.

"Basically, you know, I lost my job," Ayres testified. "Since this all happened, you know I pretty much sold my house. And so, everything that happened with the charges, you know, thank God, a lot of them did get dismissed.

"I mean it definitely changed my life ... not for the good. Definitely not for the better."

Asked whether he still believes the election was stolen from Trump, Ayres replied: "Not so much now. ... I started doing my own research and everything. ...For me, for something like that to actually take place, it's too big to keep something like that quiet ... With all the lawsuits (challenging election results) being shot down one after another — that's mainly what convinced me."

Ayres was asked how he feels about Trump continuing to spread the lie that the election was stolen even though there is no evidence of it.

"It makes me mad," Ayres testified. "Everything he was putting out I was following it. If I was doing it, hundreds of thousands or millions of other people were doing it. Or maybe even still doing it."

Ayres added: "Who knows what the next election could come out. It could end up being down the same path we are right now. I mean, you just don't know."

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who is a member of the Select Committee, asked Ayres what lessons he wanted the American people to learn from what happened to him.

Ayres said many people like him dive into politics with blinders on: "The biggest thing for me is to take the blinders off and make sure you step back and see what's going on — before it's too late."

Stephen Ayres, left, apologizes to two law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after Ayres completed his testimony Tuesday before the House Select Committee investigating the attack.

Ayres is among more than 35 Ohioans and a total of about 845 defendants who have been criminally charged in connection with the attack, though more than 300 other suspects captured in photos and videos entering the Capitol that day remain unidentified on the FBI's website.

After his testimony, Ayres apologized to two law enforcement officers in the hearing room who helped defend the Capitol: former Capitol police officer Aquilino Gonell and Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges.

Hodges told USA TODAY that he asked Ayres whether he was sorry for his participation in the riot, and Ayres responded, "Yes."

"I said, ‘I hope so.’" Hodges said. "...I have to believe that people can change."

USA TODAY and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

