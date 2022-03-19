Ohio man convicted of kidnapping, rape

Mar. 19—ASHLAND — An Ohio man has been convicted in Ashland federal court on a kidnapping and rape that occurred back in July 2020 in Greenup County.

Charles Glorioso, 53, of Portsmouth, was convicted Wednesday following a three-day trial in federal court on charges of kidnapping and violating the Mann Act (raping someone across state lines). When Glorioso faces sentencing on June 27, he could face up to life in prison.

Glorioso was originally tried alongside his co-defendant Nathan T. Welch back in December 2021. Welch was convicted, but Glorioso's case resulted in a hung jury.

The two men kidnapped a woman at knifepoint in Portsmouth, after the victim agreed to drive them around to score either drugs or prostitutes. After subduing the victim and taking her car, they drove over to the South Shore area where federal court records show they raped her at knifepoint.

Both men were living at a homeless shelter in Portsmouth at the time of the incident and were convicted felons.

The victim was able to get away and walked back with only one shoe to Portsmouth, where she reported the rape.

During the questioning by authorities following the incident, Welch denied any involvement while Glorioso said he fled after witnessing Welch rape the victim.

