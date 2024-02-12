BEDFORD TWP. — An Ohio man died Saturday in a one-car crash along Lewis Avenue in Bedford Township.

The crash happened at about 3:35 p.m. near Donald Drive, a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. The driver of the Volvo, 4-door car that was involved in the crash, Jimmie R. Clarke, 43, of Shelby, Ohio, was pronounced dead at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Shelby is about 70 miles north of Columbus.

The preliminary investigation showed that Clarke, 43, was driving northbound on Lewis Avenue, just north of Donald Drive, the release said. Witnesses following Clarke reported that the car drifted across the centerline of the roadway, then traveled off the west shoulder of Lewis Avenue and went into a shallow ditch. The car continued in a northbound direction and struck several small trees before overturning. After impact, Clarke’s vehicle came to rest along the west side of Lewis Avenue, on its top.

Clarke was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the release said.

At this time, neither speed nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

Members of the Bedford Township Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Deputies Curtis Lewis and Hunter Chirillo of the Uniformed Services Division along with Deputies Cody Carena and Nicholas Burkhart of the Traffic Services Division. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7548. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAKUP (800-773-2587) or can be submitted on the organization's website, 1800speakup.org.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Ohio man dies in one-car crash along Lewis Avenue in Bedford Township