Ohio man dies after reportedly jumping off 50-foot cliff at Lake Powell in Utah

A 36-year-old Ohio man was found dead Friday after reportedly jumping off a 50-foot cliff at Lake Powell in Utah, officials said.

On Thursday, the National Park Service Glen Canyon Communications Center received a 911 call around 11:43 a.m. local time after witnesses said a man jumped off a cliff and failed to resurface at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, park officials said in a news release Friday.

Park officials identified the victim as Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender from Cincinnati.

“It is prohibited to jump or dive off rock cliffs, ledges or man-made structures (excluding vessels) from a height of 15 feet or more from the surface of the water,” park officials said in the release.

Glen Canyon rangers, Utah Department of Natural Resources officers and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.

An aerial view of Lake Powell in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Utah, on April 5, 2022.

Dive team uses sonar to find the body in 30 feet of water

On Friday morning, the Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team used sonar to locate Ehrnschwender as divers recovered his body, which was in about 30 feet of water, park officials said. Officers took the body to a medical examiner's office in Salt Lake City for an autopsy.

“The National Park Service and Kane County Sheriff’s Office express our condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” park officials said.

The incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s office, examiner’s office and park service.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lake Powell: Ohio man dies after jumping off 50-foot cliff in Utah