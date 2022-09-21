Ohio man facing multiple drug charges

Sep. 21—LAKE CITY — A Findlay, Ohio, man was recently arraigned in Missaukee County following a Traverse Narcotics Team investigation that lead to the recovery of more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, 1.6 pounds of marijuana and 25 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, officials from TNT said.

The investigation began with a traffic stop on July 4 when a Missaukee County Sheriff's Office deputy pulled over Jeffrey Charles Rebarcheck on suspicion of an aggravated assault that occurred in Wexford County, according to police reports.

The deputy said he found more than $81,000 in cash during the stop, as well as a "large" quantity of marijuana. Rebarcheck was then arrested on suspicion of assault and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.

His car and the money were both seized by TNT detectives under the Controlled Substance Act. Detectives said they found the marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms and other evidence of narcotics trafficking in Rebarcheck's vehicle.

Rebarcheck was released on bond for the alleged assault, and placed on a tether while awaiting his next court appearance, Lt. Cmdr. of TNT Misty Long-Birgy said. He then cut his tether and fled the area, leading to a failure to appear in court warrant, court records show.

Two months later on Sept. 6, sheriff's deputies responded to a Lake City address where an attempted burglary was reported, officials said. Deputies said they saw a man running away from the house as they arrived.

A Michigan State Police K-9 handler, Emergency Support Team, Houghton Lake Post troopers and TNT detectives helped search for the man, Long-Birgy said.

After a "lengthy K-9 search," troopers said they found Rebarchek, who was also in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine and cash at the time.

He had a failure to appear warrant and a three-count felony warrant from TNT from their previous search of his car, Long-Birgy said. Rebarcheck was taken to the Missaukee County jail on suspicion of selling and possessing drugs.

He was arraigned on Sept. 7 on breaking and entering, larceny, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms and maintaining a drug house charges, TNT officials said.

Long-Birgy said TNT detectives are seeking additional charges for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

The Missaukee County prosecutor is currently reviewing this case, and Rebarcheck's bond is set at $20,000 cash.