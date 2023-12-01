Ohio man indicted on multiple child sex crimes

An Ohio man has been indicted on multiple child sex crimes in Clermont County.

A grand jury indicted Monte Cecil, 60, on one count of rape involving a child under the age of 13, three counts of gross sexual imposition, and 14 counts of pandering in sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Union Township police say he allegedly took photos and videos of himself sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl, and a 10-year-old girl while they were sleeping, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

“Cecil gained the trust of these victims’ parents so that they were comfortable enough to allow the girls to spend the night with him alone and this is how he repaid their trust,” said Mark Tekulve, Clermont County Prosecutor. “My office will work vigorously to prosecute this disgusting pervert.”

A $1 million bond was set for Cecil on Wednesday, WCPO said.

If convicted, he could get up to 290 years in prison.