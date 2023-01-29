Ohio man killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County

An Ohio man was killed in a late night ATV crash in Lawrence County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on US 224 near Jane Lane in Mahoning Township at 11:31 p.m.

The ATV driver, identified as 30-year-old Corey Breckner, was driving when he passed another ATV and went off the roadway.

Police said Breckner hit a guide rail, was ejected from the ATV and came to a final rest in a wooded area.

Breckner was pronounced dead at the scene around two hours after the crash.

