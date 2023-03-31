Ohio man’s motions denied after taking plea in stalking case

HILLSDALE — A Findlay, Ohio, man who pleaded guilty to intentional dissemination of sexually explicit material and stalking was back in court March 29 in an attempt to withdraw his March 7 guilty pleas.

John Kevin Buoy, 46, argued that he was under duress when he entered those pleas and that he suffers from an anxiety disorder.

He had also filed motions for a change of venue and to dismiss his attorney, Keith Stickley.

Buoy said that subsequent conversations with his ex-girlfriend, the victim in the case, led him to believe that she was well connected to key figures in Hillsdale County’s criminal justice system including the courts and that she had threatened him with this information.

Hillsdale County Prosecutor Neal Brady counter-argued that Buoy, who pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors in a plea deal that dismissed a felony and other serious charges, got a great deal for the victim being so well connected.

When Judge Megan Stiverson asked Buoy directly if he believed that she had any ties to the victim, Buoy said no and could not provide a single name as to who within the court he believed was connected to his ex-girlfriend.

As to dismissing his attorney, Buoy said that Stickley had informed him that the plea deal offered was his best chance at serving less time due to the evidence available.

Brady further argued that if the courts were to grant Buoy’s request to withdraw his plea to two misdemeanors, there would not be a chance for a plea agreement later down the road and that he would pursue felony charges of threatening witnesses.

Stiverson denied all three motions.

Buoy is tentatively scheduled for sentencing on the matters at 8:45 a.m. April 19 in the 2B District Court.

He was arrested Jan. 5 on charges of intentionally distributing sexually explicit material, three counts of malicious use of a telecommunications device, two counts of stalking, two counts of tampering with witnesses and placing a tracking device on a motor vehicle.

The crimes were said to have taken place between April and May of 2022 and started after Buoy and his ex-girlfriend’s relationship ended.

Buoy placed an Apple Air Tag on his ex-girlfriend’s car to track her location and sent nude photographs of her to her parents to intimidate them and attempt to persuade them into dropping charges against him.

