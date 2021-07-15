Ohio man pleads guilty in 5 armed robberies in 5 weeks at southwest Ohio Dollar General stores

Jul. 15—A Powell man pleaded guilty to five armed robberies in February and March at the same Doller General in Dayton.

David Joseph Carter II, 21, robbed the Salem Avenue store while armed with a gun on Feb. 3, 8, 13 and 28 and March 7, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Southern District of Ohio.

He reportedly showed a gun and stole cash during each robbery.

Shortly after the March 7 robbery, the Dayton Police Department's Violent Offenders Unit searched the apartment where Carter was staying and found the clothing and shoes he wore during the robbery.

Carter pleaded guilty Wednesday to interfering with commerce by threats or violence and to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the DOJ.

He faces a minimum of seven years and up to life in prison.