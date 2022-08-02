Ohio man pleads guilty to felony Jan. 6 charge

An Ohio man on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

A release from the D.C. U.S. attorney’s office said that 55-year-old John Douglas Wright helped 100 people travel to Washington on two charter buses he owned. According to the statement of offense Wright signed in his plea agreement, he charged travelers $50 to make the trip on his buses.

After parking the buses at Union Station, a few blocks from the Capitol, Wright — wearing a “Trump Pence 2020” hoodie — and the others he had traveled with breached the grounds of the building, where a joint session of Congress was meeting to certify the 2020 presidential electoral college votes.

The Canton, Ohio, man is facing up to 20 years in prison for his actions during the breach, which the U.S. attorney for D.C. said included pushing against federal law enforcement in an attempt to knock down a metal barricade outside the Capitol.

Wright entered the building and streamed a live video to Facebook as he walked through the Capitol Rotunda. After posting the video, but before exiting the building, he smoked a cigarette.

In the days leading up to and shortly after the Jan. 6 attack, Wright posted on social media in all-caps commentary on the plans, according to his plea agreement.

“IT’S F—— WAR TIME,” Wright reportedly said on his Facebook account. “THE FIRST MISTAKE WE MAKE IN CHAMBERS WE ARE GOING IN AND DRAG THEM OUT.”

“YESTERDAY WAS A PRACTICE RUN,” he reportedly added.

Arrested in early May, Wright is now set for sentencing on Nov. 28.

According to the release, more than 850 individuals have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack in the year and a half since. Wright’s case is being prosecuted by the U.S. attorney for D.C. and the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, and it is being investigated by an FBI field office in Ohio.

