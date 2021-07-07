Ohio man resentenced in 2018 Johnstown drug raid

Jul. 7—An Ohio man charged in connection with a 2018 drug bust was resentenced for the incident Tuesday in Cambria County Court by Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III due to probation violations.

Jawone Lexavier Dew,21, was sentenced to 48 months' probation to be transferred to Ohio, as requested by Dew's attorney, Michael Ovens of Pittsburgh.

According to Christopher Maul of the Cambria County Adult Probation Division, Dew was arrested last fall for manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs. Maul said the charges had been dismissed in December but then had been refiled and are currently pending.

Dew was one of five people in December 2018 after city police seized drugs and drug paraphernalia from a home in the 800 block of Cypress Avenue.

Police responded to a report of shots fired just before midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.

At the time of the incident, witnesses told police that a man who had been lying near a Chevrolet Malibu got up and ran into a house.

Police had found a bullet hole in the rear fender and were given permission to search the house by the homeowner, Marilyn Edmonds.

At the time, police said they found crack cocaine, marijuana, Remington 9mm rounds, $2,025 cash and a loaded Bushmaster AR15 rifle.

Dew had originally pleaded guilty in October 2019 and had been sentenced to 36 months probation and ordered to serve with the county work crew and to report to the day reporting center.

In 2018, Dew was arrested along with Edmonds, then 60; Richard James Fontana Sr., then 68; and Taylor Simpson, then 20, all of Cypress Avenue, and Joshua Edmonds Jr., then 25, of Columbus, Ohio.

Dew is currently being housed in the Cambria County Prison.