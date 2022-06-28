Ohio man sentenced to 34 years in prison for kidnapping, sexual assault crimes in Kentucky

A Portsmouth, Ohio, man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for kidnapping, sexual assault and possession of contraband that took place in Greenup County, Kentucky.

Charles Glorioso, 53, was sentenced on Monday by U.S. District Judge David Bunning for the offenses which took place in July of 2020 along with co-defendant Nathan Welch, 53, of Parkerburg, Penn.

According to testimony at his trial, Glorioso and Welch kidnapped a woman at knife point and forced the victim to drive the two in their vehicle, from Portsmouth across the Ohio River into Greenup County.

The victim testified that both men physically and sexually assaulted them until they were allowed to leave, when the victim traveled back across the river on foot. The incident was reported to police and the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of multiple injuries sustained during the assault.

Later, officers located in Greenup County the victim’s abandoned vehicle, their belt, shoe and the knife used during the incident. All the items were in or near the vehicle.

In addition to that conviction, Glorioso had pleaded guilty previously to two counts of possession of contraband while incarcerated.

Glorioso was convicted in March 2022, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Welch was convicted for his role in December 2021. Welch was sentenced in March 2022 to 32 years and three years of supervised release.

Under federal law, Glorioso must serve at least 85% of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, U.S. attorney for the eastern half of Kentucky; Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Louisville Office; Col. Phillip Burnett, Jr., commissioner of Kentucky State Police; and Chief Debby Brewer from the Portsmouth Police Department, jointly announced the sentencing.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, Kentucky State Police, the Portsmouth Police Department, and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Francisco Villalobos and Zachary Dembo.