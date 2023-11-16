Ohio man sentenced in drug, weapons case

HILLSDALE — An Ohio man who pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon Sept. 18 was sentenced to two years probation on Monday in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Pernell Franklin Hyde, 41, of Montpelier, Ohio, was arrested July 25 by the Hillsdale City Police Department during a traffic stop on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon.

He later waived his rights to a preliminary examination that had been scheduled in the matters in the 2B District Court August 9 and instead asked that his case be bound over to the circuit court in anticipation of a plea deal offered by the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office.

Negotiations between Hyde’s attorney, Elias Muawad, and the prosecutor’s office led to the dismissal of the more serious offense, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, in exchange for Hyde’s guilty plea to an added count of possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon.

