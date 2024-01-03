Ohio man is sentenced in museum fence theft

Jan. 3—One of two men charged with stealing antique Victorian-style brass and iron fencing from the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum last year has been sentenced to jail and probation.

Adam Ez Hunter pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of theft for taking about 14 sections of fencing totaling about 40 feet from the grounds of the museum in early May.

On Tuesday, Crawford County Court Judge Judge Francis Schultz sentenced Hunter to serve 143 days to 24 months less one day in the Crawford County jail with 143 days credit and paroled with the balance of the sentence to be served on parole. Schultz also sentenced Hunter to serve 36 months probation following completion of Hunter's parole.

Hunter also was ordered by Schultz to pay $15,500 in restitution to the Crawford County Historical Society, which operates the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum, plus pay a $100 fine and costs.

Meadville Police Department charged Hunter, 26, Warren, Ohio, and Brandon Lynn White, 35, of Meadville, with taking the fencing.

Historical society officials told police the fencing was intended for a garden area on the grounds. A gate section had already been installed and the remaining sections had been piled behind the gate section when they were discovered missing on May 11, according to the arrest affidavit.

Each fencing section weighed about 75 to 100 pounds, according to the affidavit. It was purchased at auction and donated to the museum. The fencing was valued at $15,000, and two additional cast-iron ceiling grills taken with the fencing were valued at $500.

Security camera footage from the museum showed what appeared to be two men removing the fencing on May 8 and 11. City police were able to identify the two suspects from the video, according to the affidavit.

White, who posted $15,000 bail on May 23 following his arrest and was released from jail, subsequently absconded, according to court documents. Crawford County Court of Common Pleas has a bench warrant for his arrest.

