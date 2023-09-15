Ohio man sentenced to probation in charges stemming from 2021 attempted abduction of Valders girl

MANITOWOC - A 25-year-old Ohio man was placed on probation after he was convicted of two misdemeanor charges stemming from an attempted child abduction in 2021.

Matthew R. Dice appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court Sept. 15 for a sentencing hearing. He was charged with felony child enticement, which was dismissed, misdemeanor attempt to interfere with child custody and misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling.

Dice was arrested Feb. 27, 2021, at a residence in the township of Eaton. According to a criminal complaint, deputies from the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from that residence for a potential trespassing violation. The homeowner told officers an unfamiliar truck was stuck in the snow in his driveway and that a passenger ran from the truck when he approached it.

Sentencing in weapon, drug case: Manitowoc man sentenced in weapon, drug possession charges related to 2021 death of Malachi Moore

Deputies identified Dice as the driver of the truck and the passenger was later identified as a 12-year-old girl from Valders.

According to the complaint, Dice had met the girl online through a video game, but believed her to be 20 years old, and had intended to bring her with him to Ohio.

Dice was initially charged with attempted child abduction, a Class E felony, but that charge was amended to a misdemeanor charge of attempt to interfere with child custody during a plea hearing July 20.

Sentencing in infant death: Two Rivers man sentenced to 35 years in state prison for infant’s 2018 death

The sentence for both misdemeanor charges was withheld and Dice was placed on probation for two years, with permission to transfer his supervision outside of Wisconsin.

Conditions of Dice's probation include no contact with the victim, no access to social media without an agent's approval, maintain full-time employment or schooling, and comply with any assessments or counseling deemed necessary.

Fulfilling our obligation: This report is part of the Herald Times Reporter's mission to follow criminal cases from arrest to their conclusion.

Alisa M. Schafer is a reporter for the Herald Times Reporter. She can be reached by email at aschafer@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Ohio man who tried to abduct Valders girl sentenced to probation