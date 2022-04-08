Ohio man sentenced to time served in neighbor's asphyxiation death after pleading guilty to manslaughter

A Cincinnati man was sentenced to time served on Thursday and won't spend another day behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the 2016 death of his neighbor, who prosecutors say choked to death on her own vomit due to duct tape wrapped around her face.

Kayle Taylor, 33, was facing charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, and kidnapping before the plea deal was reached last month, according to Hamilton County court records.

"As a result of the plea, he faced the possible sentence of 3-11 years," assistant prosecuting attorney Amy Clausing told Fox News Digital. "Today, the judge sentenced Taylor to 4 years in prison."

Taylor's lawyer, John Kennedy, declined to discuss any details of the plea deal, which came after one mistrial and numerous delays, but said his client will now be on community control for three years.

FBI REOPENS MISSOURI COLD CASE MURDER OF 26-YEAR-OLD DIANA AULT

"I can tell you Mr. Taylor was locked up for 1569 days in the Hamilton County Justice Center, which is more than the four years mentioned by Judge Nestor," Kennedy told Fox News Digital.

Taylor's neighbor, 52-year-old Tammy Wiley, was found dead in her apartment on the morning of July 4, 2016. Taylor was arrested for her death later that day.

Prosecutors argued during the original trial in 2018 that Taylor wrapped Wiley's face with duct tape "from her chin to her eyes," causing her to choke on her own vomit and die of asphyxiation, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported at the time.

PHILADELPHIA MAN KILLED IN GAS STATION SHOOTING SURVIVED GUNFIRE WEEKS EARLIER

Taylor's shoe print was found inside Wiley's home and a roll of duct tape that was identical to the tape used to wrap Wiley's face was found in Taylor's home, the newspaper reported.

Taylor's defense attorney argued that Wiley's death was caused by her drug use and that there was a fatal amount of fentanyl in her system. Wiley had stage 4 cancer at the time of her death.

Story continues

Wiley's daughter, Brandy Brown, told FOX 19 NOW that she was disappointed in the plea deal Taylor reached last month.

"I am absolutely disgusted with our judicial system. All it takes is time and you can go from seven felony counts to one overnight and the least severe you can get," Wiley's daughter told the local news outlet.

"Kayle Taylor has had everything he has wanted for the past almost six years. Multiple continuances and motions all to drag this out to the point where people forget why we are here."