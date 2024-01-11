Ohio man shot, killed at bus stop 10 years ago today; Investigators still trying to solve his murder

It’s been 10 years since an Ohio man was shot and killed at a bus stop, and investigators are still looking for answers.

Stephen Halton, Jr., 30, was shot at a bus stop in northeast Cleveland while waiting for the bus to his job at the Cleveland Clinic on Jan. 11, 2014.

The bus stop was near the intersection of Lakeshore Blvd. and Grovewood Ave. People nearby reported hearing a commotion before the gunshot.

Seven years later, in 2021, the Cleveland Division of Police asked the Cold Case Unit at the Ohio Attorney General’s Office’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to take a fresh look at the case.

Now, BCI is looking for any new leads.

“Even the smallest detail could be the key that unlocks justice for the victim and his family,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Tell us what you know and help make this the year that answers finally come to light.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (855) 224-6446. Tips can also be emailed to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at crimestoppers@cuyahogacounty.us.