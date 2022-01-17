Ohio man steals car with sleeping passenger in back who texted real-time updates, police say

Pilar Arias
·1 min read

An Ohio man stole a car with a passenger asleep in the back, who was eventually able to text real-time location updates to police, police said.

Police say the incident started at the Taylor Hyundai in Findlay Saturday afternoon when two teenagers went to trade in their car. Justin M. Vaughn, 31, got into the driver's seat of the car and drove away from the dealership with a 19-year-old in the backseat, police said.

‘URBAN EXPLORER’ FINDS 89 SETS OF ASHES IN ABANDONED CHURCH

The 17-year-old car owner was able to track the vehicle's location as Vaughn sped away on US 224, and the passenger still in the backseat was texting real-time updates that were relayed to Tiffin police officers as the vehicle approached the city, police said.

Officers spotted the car and attempted a traffic stop near the Tiffin Mercy Hospital, but Vaughn didn't stop and led them on a pursuit, according to a news release.

OHIO SUPREME COURT REJECTS NEW MAP OF CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS, SAYS IT IS GERRYMANDERED

