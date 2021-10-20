Ohio man to trial on stolen car, DUI, drug charges

Oct. 20—An Ohio man is headed to trial on numerous charges after police say he caused an August crash and was found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Mark Allen Everson, 53, of Akron, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood on Friday.

Everson was involved in a crash on Route 198 just west of Inlet Road in Summerhill Township at approximately 7:40 a.m. Aug. 21, according to Pennsylvania State Police. After taking a curve in the road too quickly, Everson allegedly crossed both lanes and left the roadway on the left side, police stated in the criminal complaint filed against him in the case.

When state troopers responded to the incident, the 2011 Ford Fiesta that Everson was driving was allegedly found to be stolen, as was the license plate, according to the complaint. Everson told police that he had purchased the vehicle.

In addition, Everson was found in possession of 2.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to police, who said he displayed the confusion and "pinpoint pupils" typical of usage of some controlled substances. Police allegedly found glass and metal pipes, a digital scale, baggies and a straw all associated with drug use.

Everson faces a felony and misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property. He also faces seven misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. Police also charged Everson with seven summary traffic charges, including driving while operating privileges are suspended.

Everson remains free on $35,000 bond. A trial will be scheduled for the January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

