Ohio man wanted in fatal Cobb shooting arrested in Rome

Mar. 27—An Ohio man wanted in a shooting Wednesday that left another man dead has been arrested, Cobb police report.

Joshua Nash, 22, of Cincinnati, Ohio, is being held in the Floyd County jail after he was arrested by Rome police on Thursday, according to jail records.

Nash was at large after Dacari Early, 23, was shot and killed around 7:27 p.m. Wednesday at 2751 Hammondton Road, the address for The Pines at West Cobb apartment complex, not far from Osborne High School.

Based on the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Nash, who is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to Floyd County jail records, Nash is being charged separately with credit card theft, giving false statements to police and two counts of lying about his identity.

He is being held without bond in the Floyd County jail and awaiting transfer to Cobb County.