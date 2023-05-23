Ohio man who went missing for over 2 years now found dead

An Ohio man who went missing for over two years was finally found dead in Lake Erie.

Jose Irizarry, 40, went missing over two years ago after walking out of the Cuyahoga County Justice Center in Cleveland on November 2020, 19 News reported.

“All I could remember was that Jose called my phone he said sister they are about to release me,” Irizarry’s sister recalled.

Hours passed after Irizarry’s release, but his family never saw or heard from him.

“When it hit 12, I had a bad feeling in my heart.” Irizarry’s sister said. “I feel like something happened. Somebody knows something and they are saying nothing.”

When he was released from jail, the missing man wore a GPS ankle monitor, which was used to ping his location at Whiskey Island. However, search teams were never able to locate his body. Even under such circumstances, the family said they never stopped searching for him, or giving up hope.

Sadly, his remains were found this past March near the location where his ankle monitor last showed him to be.

“It’s too many pieces missing. I need answers and I need somebody to tell me what happened,” Irizarry’s sister explained.

“Just to imagine we could have given him a proper burial for his son, my father, my sisters, open casket. Now I have to cremate my brother,” she continued.

Cleveland Police refrained from commenting on the ongoing investigation into the man’s death.