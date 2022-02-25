Ohio man's incarceration delays plans to plead guilty to 9 felonies resulting from deadly I-70 crash

Westbound traffic on Interstate 70 is shown backed up to the Indiana 1 interchange after a July 9, 2020, crash near Cambridge City that left four children ages 5-15 dead and their father seriously injured. Corey Withrow, the driver of the truck that hit the family's car, faces felony charges in the crash.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Camden, Ohio, man's incarceration in his home state caused a delay in a Wayne County case resulting from an Interstate 70 accident that killed four children.

Corey Robert Withrow, 33, was scheduled Thursday to plead guilty to nine felonies resulting from the accident and be sentenced for those convictions. Instead, his attorneys were granted a continuance by Superior Court 1 Judge Charles Todd Jr. because of difficulties transporting Withrow from Ohio.

The hearing has now been rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 8.

According to his the motion for continuance filed by Withrow's attorneys, Jon Paul Rion and Joshua Moody, they are seeking judicial release for Withrow in Ohio. That would essentially mean a judge frees Withrow by deeming his sentence complete, so he could be transported to Wayne County.

Withrow has about 11 months left on a three-year sentence, with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction listing Jan. 8, 2023, as his expected release date. He is serving the sentence at the Southeastern Correctional Institution in Lancaster, Ohio.

In Preble County, Ohio, Withrow was sentenced Sept. 15, 2020, to three years of incarceration for violating community control requirements from a burglary conviction. That sentencing came just more than two months after the July 9, 2020, accident near the 137 mile marker of eastbound I-70.

Withrow is charged with four counts of causing death and one count of causing catastrophic injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, all as Level 4 felonies, and with four counts of reckless homicide, all Level 5 felonies.

A witness said Withrow was driving his semi-tractor trailer erratically as he approached slowed traffic merging into a single lane because of a construction zone, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The GPS of Withrow's truck shows it was traveling 72 miles per hour when it struck a rented Chevrolet Impala and shoved the car into a second truck, then into the median. The car caught fire.

The Impala's seriously injured driver was pulled from the burning car; however, his four children ages 15, 13, 8 and 6 could not be rescued, according to the affidavit.

Withrow displayed impairment symptoms at the crash scene, and toxicology tests revealed the presence of cannabis, amphetamines and MDMA (ecstasy) in Withrow's system, the affidavit said. Court records show that Withrow has a history of drug-related and other charges in several western Ohio counties, including aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin convictions in Preble County.

Thursday's hearing had been scheduled after Withrow filed his intent to plead guilty without a plea agreement. In that instance, his sentence would be argued before a judge, who then makes the final sentencing decision.

The standard sentence for a Level 4 felony conviction is six years with a range of two to 12 years, while a Level 5 felony conviction carries a three-year standard sentence and a range of one to six years.

