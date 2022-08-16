Ohio man's trip leads to jail

Aug. 16—ASHLAND — An Ohio man taking a trip down U.S. 23 in the wee hours of Monday morning found his destination at the local jail, after police said they found LSD in his wallet.

Curtis Lizor, 36, of Chauncey, was riding southbound at around 2 a.m. on U.S. 23 at a low rate of speed with his emergency flashers, court records show.

A Boyd County Sheriff's deputy pulled Lizor over, finding the suspect to be "extremely nervous and sweating" according to a criminal citation. Lizor gave the deputy permission to search the car and his persons, court records show.

The deputy found a piece of blotter paper with the words "chronic" in green letters on it, believed to be LSD, records show.

Lizor was charged with first-offense simple possession of LSD, a class D felony punishable with between one and five years in prison.

