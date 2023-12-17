Ohio math teacher indicted on obscenity charges involving a minor

An Ohio high school teacher is facing felony charges involving a minor.

Jason Sturm, a 41-year-old math teacher at Medina High School, was indicted last week on charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

An investigation into Sturm was launched after a tip was filed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, WEWS in Cleveland reported.

The teacher is accused of publishing and creating obscene material involving a minor twice in July, according to Cleveland.com.

In a message sent to district families, Medina City Schools Superintendent Aaron Sable said Sturm was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 29.

“We understand charges of this nature are distressing, especially in a school environment involving an educator. We are relieved to know this situation did not directly impact current or former Medina City School District students or staff,” Sable said in the message obtained by WOIO in Cleveland.

The district said it had no further information at this time.

“We are thankful for the diligence and collaboration of the local police and district administration to ensure our students remain safe,” Sable wrote.

Sturm is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2.