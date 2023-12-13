Ohio may chase my family away just like Missouri did. Anti-parents bill must be stopped

A collage of photos of transgender people who died this year is displayed at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Phoenix on Nov. 20, 2023.

Nick Zingarelli is an attorney living in Cincinnati with his wife and their daughter.

I’m heartbroken.

My daughter should be able to spend the month looking forward to Christmas like any other kid in our neighborhood. Instead, she has to worry about her basic rights.

Ohio lawmakers are expected to consider House Bill 68, which would ban essential healthcare for transgender young people.

My own daughter came out as transgender three years ago, and I am urging Ohio’s leaders to block this dangerous bill.

This isn’t the first time I’ve had to fight legislators for my daughter’s safety, but I pray that it will be the last.

More: I have tried to kill myself because my brain and body did not match. Bill dangerous to kids

I lived in Ohio for my whole life before my wife and I moved to Missouri in 2019 to spend more time with my wife’s family.

In 2020, our daughter told us she was transgender.

We didn’t understand exactly what that meant at first. What we did know is that we love our child unconditionally. Soon, we met other parents of transgender children who helped us on our journey as we learned how to better support our daughter, including getting her the healthcare she needed and fighting for her rights.

Nick Zingarelli is an attorney living in Cincinnati who has been married to his wife for 18 year

Our worse fears came true

When extremists in Missouri began promoting bills that, like Ohio’s HB 68, would ban transgender young people’s healthcare, my wife and I headed to the statehouse to testify against these bills. Throughout 2021 and 2022, we pleaded with lawmakers not to take away our daughter’s healthcare.

Our worst fears came true when Missouri passed a law that has effectively eliminated gender affirming healthcare in Missouri. We chose to move back to our home in Ohio for so many reasons. However, we felt that Ohio would be a more reasonable and welcoming place than the state we left.

Fact: 'Transgender women are women and transgender men are men.' It is time allies stand up

I'm a liberal. You'd be surprised why I am so thankful for transphobic conservatives.

Less than six months after returning to Ohio, I found myself again compelled to testify in front of politicians considering a healthcare ban.

Thankfully, that bill didn’t move forward, but soon after, HB 68 took its place.

This bill looks almost identical to the ones I fought in Missouri and during Ohio’s last legislative session. They even share the same name: an acronym that spells “Safe.” The irony and hypocrisy in the name is nauseating.

More: Why these NKY Republicans voted against a controversial transgender bill

Today, my child is treated by Cincinnati Children’s, an award-winning clinic that specializes in healthcare that is endorsed as safe and effective by every major medical association.

This clinic’s work is based in science and well-established guidelines.

They employ some of the best medical professionals in the world. Politicians are trying to shut this clinic down, and they have the audacity to entitle their bill “SAFE”? We trust these doctors with every other medical issue concerning kids. Why not this one?

When my wife and I placed our Nativity scene, we talked to our daughter about the principal message of Jesus: to love others, and to treat everyone as you would want to be treated. That’s all I want these lawmakers to do. They may not understand my family, but they should trust my wife and I as loving parents to make the choices that are right for our own child.

I simply cannot imagine the God that I pray to taking joy in laws that override parents’ decisions and strip away children’s medical care.

'My kid is smart, funny and handsome.' Ohio lawmakers may chase him off

Now, I’m praying for a Christmas miracle. I hope our senators will have the courage to shut down this harmful bill. It’s their job to represent constituents, not special interests or personal ambitions.

I implore every concerned citizen to join me in this crucial fight. The Ohio I love stands for freedom and the rights of all people to live their lives without government interference. Please, write, call or email your senators and make your stance clear: we reject legislation that endangers our children, and we will keep fighting until our state is safe, free and welcoming for all families.

Nick Zingarelli is an attorney living in Cincinnati with his wife and their daughter. When Nick isn't fighting for basic human rights for their daughter, he enjoys cheering on every Cincinnati sports team (except Xavier), reading, running, and playing poker.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Why is Ohio House Bill 68 so dangerous to families