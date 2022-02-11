Ohio mayor goes viral for suggesting ice fishing could lead to prostitution. Watch here

An Ohio mayor’s comment during a city council meeting — suggesting that legalizing ice fishing could lead to prostitution — is drawing unwanted attention, criticism and a few jokes.

As seen in the video of the interaction, Hudson city council members on Feb. 8 discussed potential liability concerns if ice fishing were to be allowed at Hudson Springs Parks.

That’s when Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert suggested that ice fishing could potentially lead to ice shanties, which are portable sheds on frozen lakes used for ice fishing.

“If you open this up to ice fishing, while on the surface it sounds good, then what happens next year?” Shubert asked. “Does somebody come back and say, ‘I want an ice shanty in Hudson Springs Park for ‘X’ amount of time?”

Shubert then brought up an unexpected point.

“And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem – prostitution,” he said. “Just some data points to consider.”

While the council member to his left looked at the mayor quizzically, silence followed for until one attendee cracked, “That’s why I’m not in favor of shanties.”

Since then Shubert, who is a Republican, has received ridicule for his comments from numerous Democrats in the area.

“The Mayor of Hudson, Craig Shubert, believes ice fishing will lead to prostitution,” Summit County Democrats wrote on Twitter. “Can someone HOOK us up with the data that supports this statement?”

A fellow council member was frustrated — perhaps embarrassed? — with Shubert’s comments.

“Such a shame that our wonderful town of Hudson, OH has made national (international?) news yet again,” Hudson councilwoman Nicole Kowalski wrote on Twitter.

Hudson, with a population of roughly 22,000, is a suburb north of Akron.

Shubert has previously been in the spotlight for “reckless conduct” in September when he demanded school board members resign — after he accused them of allowing child pornography in a class.

He provided a statement to WJW regarding his prostitution comments, explaining that he has experience of reporting on prostitution in ice shanties.

“My comment about ice fishing, the permitting of shanties on lakes, and prostitution stems from my experience as a former television news reporter covering law enforcement agencies, which have made arrests for acts of prostitution in ice fishing shanties,” he said in a statement to the news outlet. “When discussing proposed legislation, it is wise to discuss the potential for unintended consequences. My statement was to enlighten council that the future permitting of ice shanties may lead to other issues.”