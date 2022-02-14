Ohio mayor who said ice fishing shanties may lead to prostitution resigns after multiple controversies

HUDSON, Ohio — An Ohio Mayor has resigned from his mostly ceremonial office after two high-profile political controversies.

Craig Shubert submitted his resignation to the clerk of council Monday morning and issued a statement.

The mayor last week made national headlines when he voiced concerns that allowing ice fishing at a park would bring prostitution to the city.

Shubert also made national news last year when he called for school board members to resign over an optional book in a college-level class at Hudson High School that he called "child pornography."

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh's office reviewed the allegations and subsequently released a blistering rebuke into the mayor's false claim and the scores of threats against school board members that followed.

In his resignation statement, Shubert clarified his remarks on ice fishing.

"My comments at Tuesday’s workshop were made out of concern for our community; what could become of unintended consequences of new legislation, based on my prior television news reporting experience," Shubert wrote. "My attempt to inject a bit of dry humor to make a point about this, in the midst of a cold, snowy February, was grossly misunderstood.

“Some in our community saw this as an opportunity to engage in the politics of personal destruction by means of character assassination, blaming me for the negative international press they helped to promote."

Shubert said he's ready to move on to a new stage.

“Since the passing of my wife, First Lady Sherri Moyer, I have given considerable thought to the next stage of my life. Retirement is on the near horizon," he wrote. "With the recent changes on city council, where six of seven seats have turned over, City Hall is entering a new era. My role as a change agent is complete."

The leader of City Council said he and his colleagues appreciate the mayor's service.

“City Council appreciates the time and dedication that Mayor Shubert has put in to serving the citizens of Hudson,” said Hudson City Council President Chris Foster. “We respect his decision and wish him the best in the future.”

Shubert was elected mayor in November 2019 when he defeated incumbent David Basil. In 2018 he sought the Republican Party nomination for the Ohio House's 37th District race, but lost to Mike Rasor.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Mayor resigns after comments on ice fishing leading to prostitution