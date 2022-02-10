Ohio mayor sparks baffled response after claiming ice fishing leads to prostitution

Jade Bremner
·1 min read
Mayor Schubert suggested ice fishing would lead to prostitution. (Hudson Council)
Mayor Schubert suggested ice fishing would lead to prostitution. (Hudson Council)

A mayor in Ohio left a council meeting baffled after suggesting ice fishing could lead to prostitution.

Amid a discussion about allowing ice fishing in a city park, Hudson mayor Craig Shubert argued that allowing “ice fishing with shanties” would present police with a further problem.

“Does someone come back next year and say I want an ice shanty on Hudson Springs Park for X amount of time?” Mr Shubert said. “And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem. Prostitution. Now you’ve got the police chief and the police department involved.”

A video of the meeting was later shared online, and his comments were immediately seized upon by social media users.

“Hudson mayor thinks ice fishing leads to prostitution! Put your poles away boys!* *Same guy who thinks creative writing classes are child pornography,” wrote Amanda Weinstein, referring to Mr Shubert’s comments at a September school board meeting in Hudson – when he suggested that a book used in a college-level writing course that contained topics of a sexual nature was “child pornography in the classroom”.

“I don’t think SNL could do it better. His timing is impeccable,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the video.

“I’m from Arizona so can someone explain to me how ice fishing leads to prostitution?” another wrote.

Mr Shubert’s comment appeared to reference the use of ice shanties (a small ice shack, or portable shed) put on the ice to protect people from the elements while ice fishing. It is not clear why Mr Shubert is under the impression that the use of such sheds would lead to prostitution.

The Independent has contacted Mr Shubert for comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Before steakhouse slap, police say U.S. Rep’s son slung a slur at Miami commissioner

    The U.S. Congressman’s son arrested for striking a Miami commissioner at a popular Coral Gables steakhouse Wednesday afternoon, also tossed an insulting slur before striking him, a police officer who witnessed the incident said on the arrest form.

  • Fact-Checking Joe Rogan's Interview With Robert Malone That Caused an Uproar

    Spotify has been rocked in recent weeks by the controversy engulfing its most popular podcaster, Joe Rogan. Several prominent musicians and podcasters have left the streaming service to protest what they described as Rogan’s history of promoting misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines. There have been calls for boycotts, and Rogan issued an apology for his past use of a racial slur and took down as many as 70 old episodes of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” without explanation.

  • Woman thrown off American Airlines flight over nut allergy so first class could get ‘contractual’ mixed nuts

    ‘I felt totally discriminated against for a health condition I have no control over’

  • Police: Ex-'American Idol' star took marijuana before crash

    Marijuana was involved in a deadly South Carolina crash in which a former “American Idol” contestant has been charged with driving under the influence, according to an arrest warrant. Caleb Kennedy, 17, ran over a man with his pickup truck Tuesday after driving up a residential driveway, authorities said. Kennedy told deputies after the crash that he had taken a “deep draw” from a vaping device and then felt its effects while driving, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.

  • Ohio Police Warn of Dangers of Speeding After Crash Caught on Camera

    The Newburgh Heights Police Department in Ohio has released video showing a two-car crash as an “example of the dangers of speeding” after an interstate was shut down on February 4.According to Cleveland 19, there were no injuries in the crash, but police, fire, and ambulance personnel responded to the scene.As a result, the I-77 was closed during rush hour. Credit: Newburgh Heights Police Department via Storyful

  • Hudson mayor: Allowing ice fishing shanties in city park could lead to prostitution

    The Hudson mayor suggested that setting up ice fishing shanties could lead to prostitution. Commenters on social media had plenty to say about it.

  • No money for drug pipes: Feds douse social media firestorm

    Dousing a social media firestorm, the Biden administration said Wednesday that a grant program to counter harm from illicit drugs will not pay for safer pipes to smoke crack or meth. The White House was put on the defensive as outrage from the political right, some of it with racial overtones, was cresting online. “No federal funding will be used directly or through subsequent reimbursement of grantees to put pipes in safe smoking kits,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and White House drug policy adviser Rahul Gupta said in a joint statement.

  • Ohio mayor suggests ice fishing could lead to prostitution

    Hudson city officials are considering allowing ice fishing at city parks, but some are concerned. A few councilmembers fear people could get injured and Mayor Craig Shubert is worried about prostitution.