Ohio McDonald's customer says 'crack pipe' found in bag; health department inspecting

A Reddit user provided this photo of what he suspected to be drug paraphernalia found in his McDonald's bag in Columbus.

Columbus Public Health is inspecting a McDonald’s location after a customer reported receiving suspected drug paraphernalia in a bag with his breakfast Tuesday on the West Side of Columbus.

The customer initially posted on Reddit saying he received a “crack pipe” in his McDonald’s bag after buying breakfast Tuesday at the location at 619 Harrisburg Pike. Fellow Reddit users encouraged him to report the incident to Franklin County Public Health.

Franklin County Public Health confirmed that it received the complaint and forwarded the information to Columbus Public Health. Columbus Public Health spokeswoman Kelli Newman said the department was sending a health inspector to the location Wednesday to perform an emergency inspection.

An image the Reddit user provided to the Columbus Dispatch shows a discolored cylindrical item next to a McDonald’s bag.

The Reddit user said he brought the bag to a McDonald’s manager, who offered a refund. The user said he did not accept the refund and added that he was only trying to bring the issue to the staff’s attention so that such an item wouldn’t “end up in a Happy Meal,” saying that as a parent, he was concerned for kids’ safety and was glad he had only bought breakfast for himself that morning.

The Columbus Division of Police said it did not receive any calls for service at that location on Tuesday.

McDonald's has not yet responded to a request for comment.

bagallion@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 'Crack pipe' found in McDonald's order, Ohio Redditor says