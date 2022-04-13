Ohio men charged with gun, drug offenses after Salisbury arrests

Apr. 12—SALISBURY — Two Ohio men facing numerous firearms and drug charges were ordered held on $15,000 cash bail following their arraignments Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.

Brandon Jones, 24, and Devon Conner, 25, each face charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession/carrying a firearm, having a firearm after being charged with a violent/drug crime, ammo possession without an FID card (four counts), possession of a Class A substance and marijuana possession to distribute.

They were arrested early Monday by state and local police at the Interstate 95 rest stop near the New Hampshire line, according to court documents.

Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte asked Judge Peter Doyle to hold the men on $25,000 cash bail, saying each had lengthy criminal records and were not from the area.

Attorneys for the two men asked Doyle to set bail at between $2,500 and $5,000, arguing that neither was able to post that much money. Attorney Daniel Hutchinson said his client, Jones, admitted having a drug problem and was hoping for treatment.

Both are due back in court May 4 for pretrial hearings via videoconference.

Trooper Mark Thomas stopped at the Salisbury rest stop about 12:30 a.m. for a routine property check when he spotted a silver Silverado pickup truck without license plates parked in three spaces. When Thomas flashed his light into the car, he saw a handgun tucked next to the driver's side where the right leg would be.

"I also noticed a passenger in the front seat that appeared to be sleeping with another passenger in the back seat laying down with a blanket," Thomas wrote in his report, adding that he called the Newbury barracks for backup.

In addition to more state troopers, Salisbury police Sgt. Timothy Hunter also responded. Trooper Daniel Henderson opened the driver's side door and announced, "State police."

Connor, who was in the back seat, immediately woke up along with a dog next to him. Connor then lunged toward the center console to potentially reach for the handgun that Thomas noticed moments earlier, police said.

Henderson reached into the truck and grabbed the handgun. He then gave it to Thomas, who emptied a magazine with six bullets inside.

Connor, when asked, admitted he did not have a license for the gun. He told troopers his wife owned the truck and then handed a detached license plate to Henderson. Thomas checked the handgun, a Taurus 709 Slim 9 mm, and learned it had not been stolen.

Jones and Connor were handcuffed and charged with weapons offenses. During a search of the Silverado, police found narcotics in a backpack, including three plastic baggies filled with marijuana and a small digital scale.

Police also found two syringes filled with what was believed to be heroin and a plastic container with 23 rounds of ammunition for different types of firearms, according to Thomas' report.

The dog was driven to the Newbury barracks and picked up by Salisbury Animal Control Officer Michael Tullercash.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

