Ohio Might Finally Make It Illegal to Rape Your Spouse

On Tuesday, an Ohio woman testified before the state House about her experience with spousal rape and law enforcement’s refusal to help her. Per Cleveland.com, the woman said that while she struggled with postpartum depression, her husband repeatedly raped her. But when she filed several police reports, police insisted that what she’d experienced wasn’t rape. “I told him to stop over and over again. I lost count how many times this happened to me,” she said. “Why should him being my husband have any difference?”



The woman testified in support of a new bill, HB161, meant to close a decades-old loophole that legally permits some forms of spousal rape. The bill passed out of committee on Tuesday and would amend an archaic piece of the state code that presently makes it illegal to drug then sexually assault someone—unless you’re their spouse. Per Cleveland.com, the same spousal exemption in place “also applies for lesser sexual crimes including sexual battery, sexual imposition, and gross sexual imposition.”

In addition to the Ohio woman who testified about surviving marital rape and being turned away by police, numerous survivor advocates offered impassion testimony in support of the bill. “The reality is married persons did not and do not forfeit their right to bodily autonomy because they got married,” Kasey Holderbaum of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network said, per Cleveland.com. “A person’s legal relationship to the person who harms them should never limit their options.”

HB161 will now go to the House floor and, should it pass, to the state Senate.

