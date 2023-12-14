Ohio’s minimum is going up in 2024; Here’s by how much

Ohio’s minimum wage is going up in 2024.

On Jan. 1, the minimum wage for non-tipped workers will go up to $10.45 an hour, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce. That’s 35 cents more than 2023.

Employees who receive tips will see their minimum wage go to $5.25 an hour, up 20 cents from 2023.

The minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of $385,000 per year.

The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.