Ohio’s minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

Ohio’s minimum wage is set to increase in the new year, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The wage is scheduled to increase on Jan. 1 to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees.

The current state minimum wage is $9.30 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.65 per hour for tipped employees.

>> Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant to close one of its six locations across the Miami Valley

The minimum wage increase will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of $371,000 or more per year, it currently applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of at least $342,000, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

For smaller companies with annual gross receipts of less than $371,000 per year after January 1, 2023, and for 14 and 15-year-olds, the state minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

For these employees, the state wage is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which requires an act of Congress and the President’s signature to change, the Ohio Department of Commerce said.

Recommended Stories