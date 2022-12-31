Ohio’s minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

Ohio’s minimum wage is set to increase in the new year, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The wage is scheduled to increase on Jan. 1 to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees.

The current state minimum wage is $9.30 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.65 per hour for tipped employees.

The minimum wage increase will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of $371,000 or more per year, it currently applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of at least $342,000, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

For smaller companies with annual gross receipts of less than $371,000 per year after January 1, 2023, and for 14 and 15-year-olds, the state minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

For these employees, the state wage is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which requires an act of Congress and the President’s signature to change, the Ohio Department of Commerce said.