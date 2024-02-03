Ohio mom accused of faking child’s cancer for money pleads not guilty to all charges

View a previous report in the video player above.

CALDWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pleasant City woman accused of faking her daughter’s serious illness for money has pleaded not guilty, citing a specific reason, to an increasing stack of charges against her.

Noble County deputies arrested 41-year-old Pamela Reed on Jan. 8 on a charge of petty theft. Since Reed’s case moved from Noble County Court to the Noble County Court of Common Pleas, the charges against her have increased and some have been elevated. As of Saturday, Noble County Common Pleas Court records showed Reed faces the following felony charges:

Telecommunication fraud

Two counts of endangering children

Grand theft

Eight counts of forgery

Pamela Reed. (Courtesy Photo/Noble County Sheriff’s Office)

Court records obtained Friday showed Reed pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity on Jan. 25. Her defense team then submitted a motion for a competency evaluation, and the court referred her to an Ohio forensic diagnostic center.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Reed when it said a local school sent in a tip about a possible theft by deception. As the school grew concerned with her child’s continued absence, Reed gave the school paperwork showing they had been diagnosed with leukemia. However, school staff told the sheriff’s office that they had debunked that by calling the healthcare provider listed on Reed’s paperwork.

Reed had taken at least $7,725 in donations that were intended to offset costs for her daughter’s medical treatment. However, she admitted in interviews with detectives that her child never had cancer, according to the sheriff’s office. To keep up the charade, a detective wrote in an affidavit that Reed altered documents from the girl’s healthcare provider, shaved her head and obtained seizure medication for her.

Reed has a status hearing for her case on Feb. 9, according to court records. From there, she has a 10 a.m. status conference on March 25, and a potential jury set for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 2.

