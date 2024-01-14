Ohio mom charged after faking her daughter's cancer for donations: Sheriff's office

A mom in Ohio has been accused of faking her daughter's cancer to raise thousands of dollars.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested and charged Pamela Reed, 41, with theft by deception, a fourth-degree felony.

A news release from the sheriff's office said county officials had received information on Jan. 4 regarding a potential theft by deception case. The sheriff's office said the tip was about a local child who had been "publicly portrayed to be fighting cancer," and several local organizations had collected donations to help the family pay for medical treatments.

An investigation was launched by the sheriff's office and the Noble County Children’s Services. Investigators were able "to confirm that the child did not have cancer."

"They also confirmed that one local organization had donated approximately $8,000.00 to the family to aid in the cancer treatment expenses," the press release said.

The sheriff's office did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment but according to the arrest affidavit, Reed went as far as to shave her 7-year-old daughter's head.

Daughter did not have cancer

The mother allegedly claimed her young daughter suffered from leukemia, seizures, and was blind in her right eye, the affidavit said.

Reed also admitted to forging medical documents from her daughter's provider that said her daughter was diagnosed with cancer to her school, according to the affidavit.

Police also alleged in the affidavit that Reed lied to doctors to receive seizure medication in her daughter's name.

Reed also created a Facebook page where she regularly posted updates and asked for donations. Fox 10 identified the page as "Our ‘Rae’ of Sunshine - Team Addey Rae."

She allegedly told police that "she posted those statements because she liked the support given as a result."

Reed was arrested on January 8, and taken to the Noble County Jail. According to the news release, Reed admitted during questioning that she had "exaggerated and fabricated medical conditions to receive monetary donations from local organizations."

“We are extremely proud of the Children’s Services staff along with law enforcement collaborative efforts to quickly act for safety these children. Child abuse and neglect isn't always cut and dry, cookie cutter scenarios. If you as a professional or as a member of our community feel like something just isn’t quite right, don't hesitate, make the report. The grit and devotion of this team is inspiring," Sheriff Jason Mackie and Misty Wells Director of Department of Job and Family Services said in a joint statement.

A judge set her bond to $50,000.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio mom falsely said her daughter had leukemia to get donations