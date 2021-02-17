Ohio mother arrested for leaving children to work at pizza shop

A GoFundMe launched to provide financial support and permanent housing for Shaina Bell and her children has exceeded its campaign goal.

A young mother in Ohio has been arrested after leaving her children alone to complete a shift at work and people across the internet have come together to provide support.

Read More: Ohio officer who fatally shot Andre Hill to plead not guilty

According to WFMJ, Shaina Bell was at work when an anonymous tip led Liberty Township police to a motel room where the 24-year-old’s two daughters, age 10 and 2, were awaiting their mother to get off work. She informed law enforcement that she typically has someone check on the girls every hour while she works at a local pizza restaurant.

Bell was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to child endangering. WFMJ reported the children were turned over to their father and she was released on bail. The next hearing is due for April. As the story made national headlines, many showed support for the situation instead of shaming the mother for her actions.

Shaina Bell www.theGrio.com
Image via GoFundMe

Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego (D) shared the story on Twitter and called out the impossible standards in place for mothers who hope to provide for their children without judgement from the outside.

“Women are dammed if they do or damned if they don’t,” Gallego tweeted. “Stay at home with your kids and receive government assistance and you are a leach, go to work for poverty wages and can’t get consistent sitters and go to jail.”

Read More: Black mom on premature birth, racial disparities in maternal health: ‘I carry that with me’

Quality Control label executive Pierre “Pee” Thomas also commented on the story, reflecting on times where his own mother was forced into similar situations. He is listed as the top doner on Bell’s GoFundMe campaign, organized by a community member Danielle Hosey.

“Someone get me this young lady info. My mom used to have to do the same thing when we were young, not cause of abandonment issues, it’s because people can’t afford child care working at a pizza shop. She wasn’t hanging out at a club. She was at work,” the hip-hop label head wrote.

Launched with a goal of $5,000, the GoFundMe has currently raised over $90,000 including Pee’s $10,000 donation to help provide permanent housing and care for Bell and her children. According to the online fundraiser, Hosey started the page to help create permanent change for the Bell family.

“This campaign was created to help Shaina and her children raise the money they need in order to secure permanent and safe housing. Everything raised will go directly to establishing a safe and permanent home for Shaina, Faith, Jai’Sean, and Jade,” the page stated. “We understand that everyone has a story and we are grateful that you are listening to ours. From the bottom of our hearts, we not only appreciate the financial contributions, but also the outpouring of support in the form of kind words and understanding.

    The European Union's former Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Tuesday he was setting up a political faction under the name "Patriot and European", fuelling rumours that he was mulling a possible bid in next year's presidential election. "I am available to work with all those who want it under the banner of 'Patriot and European', so as not to leave this theme to others," Barnier told centre-right lawmakers in a closed-door meeting, according to a participant. The faction was presented as a "working group" within the centre-right Les Republicains party, the participant said.