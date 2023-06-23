Ohio mother charged with murder after leaving baby home alone for 10 days

An Ohio mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her baby girl after the child was left unattended while she went on vacation.

Thirty-one-year-old Kristel Candelario was charged with murder. Ms Candelarion’s 16-month-old daughter Jailyn was found unconscious at her home on 16 June, according to a statement by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The baby had no signs of trauma but was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s Office later determined Jailyn had been left alone and unattended for approximately 10 days before her death.

Investigators stated in an affidavit obtained by NBC that Ms Candelario was vacationing in Puerto Rico and Detroit during the time that Jailyn was left on her own. Ms Candelario reportedly admitted she left Jailyn “at home, all alone and unattended.”

Ms Candelario called 911 upon arriving at her home and finding Jailyn dehydrated. At the scene, law enforcement found bedding soiled with urine and faeces, according to the incident report.

Neighbours told local news station WKYC that Ms Candelario had previously asked them to watch Jailyn while she was away. A woman, who only wished to share her first name, said that Ms Candelario first left Jailyn with her and her 13-year-old daughter in August 2022.

She noted that Ms Candelario went weeks without answering the phone, ultimately giving a series of excuses as to why she hadn’t picked up Jailyn.

“I was the one calling her saying, ‘Look I need milk. I need money. I don’t have money to buy milk for your baby.’ What am I supposed to do?” Iris recounted.

Her daughter also said: “Jailyn really didn’t deserve what happened to her. She was amazing and really adorable and I miss her a lot,” she said.

Ms Candelario is currently being held on a $1m bond. She is expected to appear in court again on 28 June.