Ohio mother claims police raided wrong home, injured sick toddler

An Ohio mother is claiming that a mistaken police raid sent her sick child to the hospital.

Dozens of police officers targeted the woman’s aunt’s home in a Cleveland suburb last Wednesday, according to CBS.

The Elyria Police Special Response Team said it was executing a search warrant for a minor connected to a burglary.

The family claims police had the wrong house and said they blame the department’s recklessness for putting their child in the hospital, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

A Ring camera captured the moments the Elyria Police Special Response Team broke down their front door in the middle of the day.

Courtney Price, 25, was staying at her aunt and uncle’s home with her 1-year-old son, Waylon May.

>> 1 dead, multiple injured after crash in Darke County

She and Waylon were the only ones home when police broke a window and deployed a flash-bang near her son who was on a ventilator.

“All I seen was lights flashing and smoke coming into the house,” Price said. “I didn’t know what to do because there was guns pointed at me. I wanted to run to him, but I knew if I ran to him ... they could’ve shot.”

Price was taken outside and handcuffed.

“I kept screaming, ‘My baby, my baby is on a ventilator. My baby’s in here,’” she said.

She alleges that Waylon was hospitalized with burns to his body and was covered in glass and smoke.

But Elyria Police in a statement said they and Price confirmed the child did not sustain any visible injuries at the scene, and that “any allegation suggesting the child was exposed to chemical agents ... is not true.”

The family plans to take legal action against the department.



