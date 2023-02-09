Ohio motorist charged with DUI, fleeing, accused of swerving toward Latrobe police car

Feb. 8—An Ohio motorist is charged with fleeing from police and resisting arrest after police said his car swerved into a Latrobe patrol car's lane.

Jovaughn Emmanuel Lathern, 44, of Youngstown, was arraigned before District Judge Wayne Gongaware and was released on $20,000 unsecured bond following a chase along Lincoln Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Latrobe, according to police and court documents.

Police said the southbound patrol vehicle swerved to avoid a collision after Lathern's northbound Chrysler sedan swerved into the police car's lane near the intersection of Princeton Street.

Lathern fled north on Lincoln when the Latrobe officer turned the patrol car around in an attempt to make a traffic stop, police said.

Police said Lathern ran a stop sign on Lincoln and failed to make a right turn onto Depot Street. Lathern ran from the scene when the Chrysler went over a curb and into the parking lot of Carclo Technical Plastics, striking a truck head-on and becoming disabled, according to police.

Officers caught up to Lathern at the rear of the business, took him to the ground when he failed to follow their commands and handcuffed him, police said.

Lathern also is charged with reckless and careless driving, impaired driving, driving without a license and disregarding traffic lanes, according to court documents.

